Thompson Park Golf Course opening Monday, will host city golf tournament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Essential work is wrapping up on the re-branded Thompson Park Golf Course in Watertown. We learn about last-minute details that are getting done and how a big tournament, a city championship, will be played in the park.

Doors are being screwed into hinges, and carts are being charged as workers dig up the ground around wires. All are part of the finishing touches on Thompson Park Golf Course.

“It feels great. I’m a month into position now. Things are really starting to come together,” said Jordan Northrop, general manager.

Monday marks the re-branded course’s grand reopening, but some things won’t be available right off the bat.

“Unfortunately, I’m not going to have golf balls for sale come Monday. Everything is kind of in place. Orders are in. We just need the accounts to basically get set up,” said Northrop.

Coming later is the course’s clubhouse. Currently, work is being done so the electrical system can measure up to code.

“My hope is by June 1st that work can be completed,” said Northrop.

Spoke’s can’t open its planned bar until work on the clubhouse is complete. So for now, concessions will be in the event tent.

“They’ll have some operations but full bar won’t be ready until the clubhouse is opened,” said Northrop.

So far, 6 tournaments have been scheduled at the new course, less than there used to be.

“I think everyone is just scared of the unknown but it’s going to be a well-oiled machine once it gets going. It’ll bring business back,” said Northrop.

Although some are yet to be confirmed, we’re told one tournament guaranteed to be returning is the Watertown City Golf Championship.

“I’m 100 percent doing it. I’ve got the Central New York PGA involved. They’re going to help me come up and mark the course,” said Northrop.

Rain or shine, the course will be opening its proverbial doors this coming Monday.

