Time to sign up for the North Country Community Cup

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Get your team together! The North Country Community Cup is coming up.

Anne Garno is with the North Country Prenatal-Perinatal Council. She says her agency will be among the organizations, school districts, businesses, and nonprofits participating.

She says it’s sort of like an Olympics for non-athletic folks. Events range from volleyball to bocce to trivia.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Community Cup is from May 30 to June 3.

Most events will be at Jefferson Community College, while others will be at the Italian American Civic Association, Garland City Beer Works, and Maggie’s on the River,

You can learn more and sign up at www.northcccup.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.