WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -High pressure will keep the region dry tonight and tomorrow. Expect some patchy fog tonight with lows in the 30′s.

Thursday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 50′s.

Friday will be warmer with highs in the 60′s. Clouds will build in throughout the day.

Rain is likely on Saturday. Highs will be in the 50′s.

