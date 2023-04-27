William S. Pattison, 76, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - William S. Pattison, 76, passed away at his home in Clayton Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

He was born in Watertown July 19, 1946, son of William and Gertrude Bertrand Pattison. He lived to fish.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy; three children, James, Keith and Jennifer Pattison; six grandchildren; sister Barbara (Merle) Cornaire; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. William was predeceased by his parents, son Scott Pattison, and two sisters, Sally Ann Romano and Jeanie Pattison.

At his request there will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

