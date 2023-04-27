Zoo New York kicks off season this weekend

Zoo New York season kickoff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Zoo New York’s season kickoff is this weekend.

Larry Sorel is the zoo’s executive director and CEO and Zac Fousse helps at the zoo as part of Jefferson Community College’s zoo tech program.

They talked about the event on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview.

It’s from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the zoo, which is at Watertown’s Thompson Park.

The event kicks off the zoo’s summer season. It will be open seven days a week throughout the season.

There’s no extra charge. The zoo’s regular admission price will get you in.

There will be several activities, including Delaney Keppner and 7 News reporter Emily Griffin getting “trapped” in the mountain lion habitat. They will be freed once enough money is raised.

You can learn about the zoo at zoonewyork.org. You can learn more about the season kickoff on the zoo’s Facebook page.

