Alcoa union workers authorize strike if talks fail

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alcoa union workers have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations fall through.

The United Steelworkers vote, taken Thursday, doesn’t mean a strike will happen; it allows the bargaining unit to strike if talks don’t improve.

The vote was taken in Massena and at an Alcoa plant in Indiana, the only 2 major Alcoa plants left in the U.S.

The 2 sides go back into negotiations on May 8.

The current contract runs out in mid-May.

United Steelworkers Local 420A represents 375 workers at the Massena plant.

