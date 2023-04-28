Alcoa union workers authorize strike if talks fail

(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Alcoa union workers have voted to authorize a strike if contract negotiations fall through.

The United Steelworkers vote, taken Thursday, doesn’t mean a strike will happen; it allows the bargaining unit to strike if talks don’t improve.

The vote was taken in Massena and at an Alcoa plant in Indiana, the only 2 major Alcoa plants left in the U.S.

The 2 sides go back into negotiations on May 8.

The current contract runs out in mid-May.

United Steelworkers Local 420A represents 375 workers at the Massena plant.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory
Golf ball sign
Lundy on returning giant golf ball sign: all you had to do was ask nicely
City of Ogdensburg
Lawmaker amends bill to allow Ogdensburg to tax vacant state-owned land
Port Leyden DPW
Alleged false sewage readings could have cost taxpayers, Port Leyden’s mayor says