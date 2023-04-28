Arts All-Star: Emma Hermanowski

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For Emma Hermanowski, art is her safe space.

“I express a lot of my emotions and passions in it,” she said.

The artist from Carthage is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to go to college to be a medical examiner but will keep art in her life as a creative outlet.

“It’s always been a part of my life and I can’t see it not being a part of my life.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

