Arts All-Star: Emma Hermanowski

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For Emma Hermanowski, art is her safe space.

“I express a lot of my emotions and passions in it,” she said.

The artist from Carthage is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to go to college to be a medical examiner but will keep art in her life as a creative outlet.

“It’s always been a part of my life and I can’t see it not being a part of my life.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.