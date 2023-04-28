Athlete of the Week: Savannah Hodges

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a lacrosse player from South Jefferson who’s been scoring goals in bunches. Her ability with a lacrosse stick earns her this week’s title.

Savannah Hodges is a talented junior who is putting up some impressive numbers.

She has scored 41 goals and added 12 assists in 9 games so far this season.

Among her more impressive games, 7 goals and 1 assist against Watertown, 6 goals and 2 assists versus General Brown, two 5 goal performances against Indian River, and two 5 goal and 2 assist performances versus Carthage. An exceptional student athlete.

Savannah is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for April 28, 2023.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

