Barn Quilt Show at the Frederic Remington Art Museum

The Frederic Remington Art Museum announces the opening of its first Barn Quilt Show to be presented by the Barn Chix. The Barn Quilt Show will be on view in the Museum’s Hirschey Family Gallery Wednesday, May 3 through Sunday May 21 featuring over 40 locally made barn quilts.

The public is invited to a special reception for the Barn Chix on Wednesday, May 10 from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. The reception offers an opportunity to view the show, and to chat with the quilters. During the reception, admission to the Remington Museum is free, and the Museum will be open for visitors to explore. Everyone is welcome.

The Barn Chix started in September 2020 when three ladies decided to share the cost of a few paints and make a bam quilt for themselves. Two plus years later over 70 people have participated, many painting for two years. Things they said they would commonly hear include: “I’m not artistic, I can’t paint, I can’t draw a straight line” but they assure new quilters that they don’t need to be artistic, that anyone can create a barn quilt. Barn Chix not only enjoy painting, but they also enjoy the company of others. They help each other, they paint for themselves and they paint for others. The Barn Chix have generously donated their quilts to several organizations. Anyone is welcome to join the Barn Chix who meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays at the Morristown Firehall in Morristown, NY. For more information about the Barn Chix, contact JoAnne Ott at 315-854-7928.

Many of the quilts will be available for purchase or to order following the show. Twenty percent of the proceeds from Barn Quilt sales will benefit the Frederic Remington Art Museum. The show will have an online gallery and will be featured on the Museum’s Facebook page.

The Frederic Remington Art Museum is located at 303 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. The Frederic Remington Art Museum expands and deepens appreciation and understanding of Remington’s work by engaging contemporary audiences and keeping his legacy relevant. It is dedicated to collecting, exhibiting, preserving and interpreting the art and archives of Frederic Remington, and contains an unmatched collection of his works. The Museum is open year round. Current visiting hours are Wednesday through Saturday 11:00 am to 5:00 pm, and Sunday 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

