CALCIUM, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. (Perry) Salisbury, 90, of Calcium, NY, passed away peacefully at River Hospital in Alexandria Bay, NY, on April 26th, 2023. With her family and a toy poodle named Elise by her side.

She was born on August 4th,1932 in Black River, NY and is the daughter of John C. Perry and Beulah Ann Waters. She grew up in Black River, NY with her sibling Donald (Don) Perry.

On March 12th, 1955 she married Malcolm M. Salisbury the 2nd in Watertown, NY. Following their marriage she and Malcolm were founding members of Headstart in Springfield, VT. They also graduated from Schroon Lake Bible College together in Schroon Lake, NY and attended college at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Betty went on to attend college at the College of the Siskiyous in Weed, CA, for art.

Betty had a fondness for painting and charcoal sketching. Her talent depicted a wide variety of different subjects, ranging from her family to scenes she saw in her dreams, as well as, scenes from nature. She was also very fond of elephants and the color cobalt, collecting a wide variety of cobalt dinnerware and figurines. She also was very strong in her faith in God and Jesus Christ, reading from her bible up to when she arrived at the gates of heaven.

Among her survivors are her children Sher Hastings, Rebecca “Pixie” Hall, Laurie Baker, Clayton Salisbury, and Natalie Triplett. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and multiple great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Betty is predeceased by her husband, Malcolm Salisbury the 2nd. Her sons; Stuart Salisbury, Malcolm Salisbury the 3rd, and John Salisbury as well as her daughter, Tammy Parker. Along with her brother, Donald (Don) Perry.

Before her passing Betty wished to express that, “everyone who knew her understand that she has loved every single individual she has met and that the choices she made in her life, she would never change as in the end we will all be together.”

Calling hours will be held at Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown from 10 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, May 6th with a funeral service immediately following. A burial at New Cedar Grove Cemetery of Chaumont will be held after the funeral service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home of Watertown, NY.

Online condolences may be made at clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.