Donald G. Smith, 82, of Glen Park

GLEN PARK, New York (WWNY) - Donald G. Smith, Glen Park, passed away Wednesday, April 26th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old.

Born in Watertown January 15, 1941, Donald was a son to George K. and Viola (Keyes) Smith. He was educated in the General Brown School District.

Donald worked at Black Clawson as a crane operator. Following his retirement, Donald continued to work construction alongside his daughter, Sue.

In 1966, Donald married Peggy J. Sawyer in a ceremony held in Limerick, New York. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, bowling, camping, and fishing. He was a member of the Brownville American Legion and a former member of a local men’s softball league.

Donald is survived by his spouse of 57 years, Peggy; his children, Sue (George) Sepko of Watertown, Daniel (Lisa) Smith of Brownville; his grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) Delmar of Mexico, Amanda Gilpin of Calcium, Samantha Gilpin of New Mexico, Jakeb Smith of Syracuse, Miranda Smith of Syracuse, and Alec Smith of Tennessee; his great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Hunter, Nora, Brynn, Sloane, Charlotte, Weston, Theo; and his sister, Sally Countryman of Chaumont. Donald is also survived by his beloved cat, Missy.

Besides his parents, Donald is predeceased by a son in-law, Todd Gilpin, & 3 siblings, Shirley Resseguie, Robert Smith, and Daniel Smith.

There are no public services planned at this time.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. and condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.

