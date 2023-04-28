Enjoy warmth & sunshine today

Friday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A high-pressure system will block any precipitation from entering the north country today, but overnight and the weekend are a different story.

Today, though, will be warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rain moves in overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain will mostly be in the morning on Saturday, with spotty showers in the afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be around 50.

Rain continues off and on Sunday, Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers are likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and there’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s all four days.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
An Edwards-Knox student works as a cafeteria monitor
School district pays students to fill vacant jobs
Jody Mono, who coordinated the VEM food pantry, was celebrated Wednesday night as Carthage...
Food pantry leader named Citizen of the Year

Latest News

7-day forecast
Friday AM weather
7 day
Warm on Friday
7 day
wwny 6pm weather
7-day forecast
Thursday AM weather