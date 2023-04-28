Enjoy warmth & sunshine today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A high-pressure system will block any precipitation from entering the north country today, but overnight and the weekend are a different story.

Today, though, will be warm and mostly sunny. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Rain moves in overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

Rain will mostly be in the morning on Saturday, with spotty showers in the afternoon. It will be windy, with gusts up to 30 mph. Highs will be around 50.

Rain continues off and on Sunday, Highs will be in the low 60s.

Showers are likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and there’s a 40% chance of rain on Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s all four days.

