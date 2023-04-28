Fire damages Chaumont home

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A blaze at a Chaumont home brought in volunteers from several area fire departments Friday afternoon.

Chaumont’s fire chief said the fire started in a garage that had been converted into living space at 11650 Route 12E.

He said people were home at the time but got out safely.

A passerby called in the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Chaumont, Clayton, Glen Park, Three Mile Bay and Brownville were there.

Route 12E was closed from Circle Road to Old Town Spring Road.

We’ll update this story if we get more information.

