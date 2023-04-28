Fire damages Chaumont home

A blaze at a Chaumont home brought in volunteers from several area fire departments Friday...
A blaze at a Chaumont home brought in volunteers from several area fire departments Friday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - A blaze at a Chaumont home brought in volunteers from several area fire departments Friday afternoon.

Chaumont’s fire chief said the fire started in a garage that had been converted into living space at 11650 Route 12E.

He said people were home at the time but got out safely.

A passerby called in the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Chaumont, Clayton, Glen Park, Three Mile Bay and Brownville were there.

Route 12E was closed from Circle Road to Old Town Spring Road.

We’ll update this story if we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with...
Fort Drum soldiers, American Legion line Lowville streets with American flags
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
SNIRT Run organizers look to make changes
Kim Buker planting a tree
Your help needed to turn farmland into forest
Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory