Fort Drum soldiers, American Legion line Lowville streets with American flags

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with American flags.

72 flags were mounted throughout the village.

It’s a tradition for American Legion Post 162, which teams up with the 3-10 Aviation Regiment of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

Over the years, the number of flags put up has gone from 38 to 72.

“By bringing the flags out and hanging up the American flags, that instills a tremendous amount of pride in these soldiers,” said Lee Hinkleman, commander, American Legion Post 162.

“It’s a very different culture, it’s pretty cool seeing it’s a lot more patriotic here. I think it’s almost like a breath of fresh air,” said PFC Matthew Chavez, 3-10 Aviation Regiment.

Hinkleman says the Legion and Fort Drum will next be working on hanging Banners of fallen soldiers in front of Lowville Academy.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.