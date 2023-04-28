Fort Drum soldiers, American Legion line Lowville streets with American flags

Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with...
Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with American flags.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with American flags.

72 flags were mounted throughout the village.

It’s a tradition for American Legion Post 162, which teams up with the 3-10 Aviation Regiment of the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.

Over the years, the number of flags put up has gone from 38 to 72.

“By bringing the flags out and hanging up the American flags, that instills a tremendous amount of pride in these soldiers,” said Lee Hinkleman, commander, American Legion Post 162.

“It’s a very different culture, it’s pretty cool seeing it’s a lot more patriotic here. I think it’s almost like a breath of fresh air,” said PFC Matthew Chavez, 3-10 Aviation Regiment.

Hinkleman says the Legion and Fort Drum will next be working on hanging Banners of fallen soldiers in front of Lowville Academy.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
SNIRT Run organizers look to make changes
A blaze at a Chaumont home brought in volunteers from several area fire departments Friday...
Fire damages Chaumont home
Kim Buker planting a tree
Your help needed to turn farmland into forest
Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory