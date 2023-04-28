‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed.(Paramount Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Filmmakers are looking for extras for “Good Burger 2,” the sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon comedy.

“Good Burger 2″ will begin filming in Rhode Island in mid-May.

Rhode Island Film confirmed in a Facebook post on Monday that the movie is looking to cast actors and extras. You can apply online here.

Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising their roles of Dexter and Ed. The actors confirmed in March on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon that a sequel is in the works.

“Good Burger 2″ does not have a release date, but it is planned to be released on Paramount+.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot
Golf ball sign
Lundy on returning giant golf ball sign: all you had to do was ask nicely