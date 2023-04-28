Great Bend fire shuts down State Route 3

Great Bend fire
Great Bend fire(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A fire at an apartment building near Great Bend shut down part of State Route 3 Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m.

Our reporter on scene said smoke could still be seen coming form the building as of 8:25.

At least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

The Great Bend, Black River, Felts Mills, Deferiet, Carthage and Fort Drum fire departments all responded.

Route 3 is shutdown between State Route 26 and Jackson II Road.

