Great Bend fire shuts down State Route 3

TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - A fire at an apartment building near Great Bend shut down part of State Route 3 Thursday night.

The call came in around 8:00 p.m.

Our reporter on scene said smoke could still be seen coming form the building as of 8:25.

At least one person was seen being taken away in an ambulance.

The Great Bend, Black River, Felts Mills, Deferiet, Carthage and Fort Drum fire departments all responded.

Route 3 is shutdown between State Route 26 and Jackson II Road.

