Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond & the lacrosse field
(WWNY) - College and high school softball, baseball, and lacrosse were on the local sports docket Thursday night.
Carthage hosted Watertown n boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Comet Field.
- Carthage gets the scoring underway when Michael Ventiquattro connects. It’s 1-0 Comets.
- Watertown ties it when Jack Rathbun splits the pipes, knotting the score at 1.
- With Watertown up 2-1, Marcus Hickey tickles twine, tying the game at 2.
- Jack Clough puts Watertown back up 3-2.
Watertown holds on to beat Carthage 9-8.
General Brown hosted South Jefferson in another boys’ Frontier League contest.
- With the Lions up 1-0, Julian St. Croix scores from a tough angle. It’s 2-0 Lions.
- Then it’s John Chamberlain with the great effort on the doorstep, and it’s 3-nothing.
General Brown beats South Jeff 9-7.
The Lady Cavaliers battled General Brown in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Immaculate Heart.
- First half, and it’s 3-0 General Brown. Trinity Stowell goes low for the tally. The Lady Lions are up 4-0.
- With the score 5-0, Abigail Bombard gets IHC on the board.
IHC comes back to beat General Brown 10-9 in overtime.
Hermon-DeKalb was at Lisbon for Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
- Lucas Gravlin sends the ball to center to drive in Matt Bleau and Cooper Rutherford. It’s 2-0 Lisbon.
- Armando Lazaro delivers a sacrifice fly to right field. Gravlin scores and it’s 3-0 Knights.
- On a wild pitch, Isaac LaRock scrambles home.
- Another wild pitch and Isaiah White scores. Lisbon led 7-0 after one inning.
- Caleb Murcray spoiled Rutherford’s no-hit bid, collecting the Demons’ only two hits in the game.
Lisbon went on to beat Hermon-DeKalb 10-0.
Hermon-DeKalb was also at Lisbon for NAC softball.
- This game turned into a pitcher’s duel. For the Green Demons, Nessa Riley scored the Demons’ lone run in the top of the third.
- Amaya Stramsky spoiled Lisbon pitcher Ada Richards’ no-hit bid with a single in the top of the first. Richards finished with a one-hitter, out-dueling Hermon-DeKalb’s Bailey Wright who allowed just 6 hits.
- For Lisbon, Richards helped her own cause with two base-knocks. Rachel LaRock delivered an RBI double.
- Gabrielle Taylor scored a pair of runs. Eliza McLear also singled.
Lisbon defeated Hermon-DeKalb 5-1.
Jefferson Community College hosted Broome in a college softball doubleheader.
- Game one: Emily Birmingham was in the circle for Jefferson.
- Bottom of the fourth and it’s 2-0 Cannoneers: Rachael Shackleton singles up the middle, driving in both Emily Birmingham and Hailey Cunningham. Jefferson is on top 4-0.
- Brooke Beleza strokes a single to right, plating Jadyn Childers. It’s now 5-0 Lady Cannoneers.
- Kiannah Ward grounds a single to left and Rachael Shackleton scores.
Jefferson goes on to take game one 9-1.
Thursday’s local scores
College baseball
Jefferson 4, Corning 0
Jefferson 5, Corning 0
College softball
Jefferson 9, Broom 1
Jefferson 6, Broome 4
SUNY Oneonta 14, SUNY Potsdam 10
SUNY Oneonta 4, SUNY Potsdam 3
Ithaca 1, Clarkson 0
Ithaca 4, Clarkson 0
High school baseball
Brushton-Moira 10, Madrid-Waddington 5
Brushton-Moira 12, Madrid-Waddington 2
Potsdam 11, Canton 6
Harrisville 24, Clifton-Fine 4
Lisbon 10, Hermon-DeKalb 0
Malone 9, OFA 1
Sandy Creek 15, Lyme 5
Lowville 10, General Brown 3
High school softball
Malone 6, OFA 2, Malone 17, OFA 6
Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 2
Madrid-Waddington 4, Brushton-Moira 3
Hammond 16, Edwards-Knox 3
Lisbon 5, Hermon-DeKalb 1
St. Lawrence Central 18, Massena 3
Canton 23, Potsdam 3
Alexandria 14, Harrisville 8
Sackets Harbor 19, LaFargeville 0
Boys’ high school lacrosse
General Brown 9, South Jefferson 7
Watertown 9, Carthage 8
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Immaculate Heart 10, General Brown 9 (OT)
Indian River 19, Watertown 11
South Jefferson 23, Carthage 3
Canton 6, Massena 5
Heuvelton 13, Malone 5
Potsdam 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 7
Boys’ high school tennis
Carthage 4, Indian River 1
High school golf
South Jefferson 6, General Brown 1
Watertown 5,5, LaFargeville 1.5
Watertown 5.5, Sandy Creek 1.5
Alexandria 7, Immaculate Heart 0
Carthage 7, Lyme 0
Carthage 7, Indian River 0
Lyme 6, Indian River 1
Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.