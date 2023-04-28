Highlights & scores: Action on the diamond & the lacrosse field

(WWNY) - College and high school softball, baseball, and lacrosse were on the local sports docket Thursday night.

Carthage hosted Watertown n boys’ Frontier League lacrosse from Comet Field.

- Carthage gets the scoring underway when Michael Ventiquattro connects. It’s 1-0 Comets.

- Watertown ties it when Jack Rathbun splits the pipes, knotting the score at 1.

- With Watertown up 2-1, Marcus Hickey tickles twine, tying the game at 2.

- Jack Clough puts Watertown back up 3-2.

Watertown holds on to beat Carthage 9-8.

General Brown hosted South Jefferson in another boys’ Frontier League contest.

- With the Lions up 1-0, Julian St. Croix scores from a tough angle. It’s 2-0 Lions.

- Then it’s John Chamberlain with the great effort on the doorstep, and it’s 3-nothing.

General Brown beats South Jeff 9-7.

The Lady Cavaliers battled General Brown in girls’ Frontier League lacrosse from Immaculate Heart.

- First half, and it’s 3-0 General Brown. Trinity Stowell goes low for the tally. The Lady Lions are up 4-0.

- With the score 5-0, Abigail Bombard gets IHC on the board.

IHC comes back to beat General Brown 10-9 in overtime.

Hermon-DeKalb was at Lisbon for Northern Athletic Conference baseball.

- Lucas Gravlin sends the ball to center to drive in Matt Bleau and Cooper Rutherford. It’s 2-0 Lisbon.

- Armando Lazaro delivers a sacrifice fly to right field. Gravlin scores and it’s 3-0 Knights.

- On a wild pitch, Isaac LaRock scrambles home.

- Another wild pitch and Isaiah White scores. Lisbon led 7-0 after one inning.

- Caleb Murcray spoiled Rutherford’s no-hit bid, collecting the Demons’ only two hits in the game.

Lisbon went on to beat Hermon-DeKalb 10-0.

Hermon-DeKalb was also at Lisbon for NAC softball.

- This game turned into a pitcher’s duel. For the Green Demons, Nessa Riley scored the Demons’ lone run in the top of the third.

- Amaya Stramsky spoiled Lisbon pitcher Ada Richards’ no-hit bid with a single in the top of the first. Richards finished with a one-hitter, out-dueling Hermon-DeKalb’s Bailey Wright who allowed just 6 hits.

- For Lisbon, Richards helped her own cause with two base-knocks. Rachel LaRock delivered an RBI double.

- Gabrielle Taylor scored a pair of runs. Eliza McLear also singled.

Lisbon defeated Hermon-DeKalb 5-1.

Jefferson Community College hosted Broome in a college softball doubleheader.

- Game one: Emily Birmingham was in the circle for Jefferson.

- Bottom of the fourth and it’s 2-0 Cannoneers: Rachael Shackleton singles up the middle, driving in both Emily Birmingham and Hailey Cunningham. Jefferson is on top 4-0.

- Brooke Beleza strokes a single to right, plating Jadyn Childers. It’s now 5-0 Lady Cannoneers.

- Kiannah Ward grounds a single to left and Rachael Shackleton scores.

Jefferson goes on to take game one 9-1.

Thursday’s local scores

College baseball

Jefferson 4, Corning 0

Jefferson 5, Corning 0

College softball

Jefferson 9, Broom 1

Jefferson 6, Broome 4

SUNY Oneonta 14, SUNY Potsdam 10

SUNY Oneonta 4, SUNY Potsdam 3

Ithaca 1, Clarkson 0

Ithaca 4, Clarkson 0

High school baseball

Brushton-Moira 10, Madrid-Waddington 5

Brushton-Moira 12, Madrid-Waddington 2

Potsdam 11, Canton 6

Harrisville 24, Clifton-Fine 4

Lisbon 10, Hermon-DeKalb 0

Malone 9, OFA 1

Sandy Creek 15, Lyme 5

Lowville 10, General Brown 3

High school softball

Malone 6, OFA 2, Malone 17, OFA 6

Madrid-Waddington 3, Brushton-Moira 2

Madrid-Waddington 4, Brushton-Moira 3

Hammond 16, Edwards-Knox 3

Lisbon 5, Hermon-DeKalb 1

St. Lawrence Central 18, Massena 3

Canton 23, Potsdam 3

Alexandria 14, Harrisville 8

Sackets Harbor 19, LaFargeville 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

General Brown 9, South Jefferson 7

Watertown 9, Carthage 8

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Immaculate Heart 10, General Brown 9 (OT)

Indian River 19, Watertown 11

South Jefferson 23, Carthage 3

Canton 6, Massena 5

Heuvelton 13, Malone 5

Potsdam 10, Saranac-Lake Placid 7

Boys’ high school tennis

Carthage 4, Indian River 1

High school golf

South Jefferson 6, General Brown 1

Watertown 5,5, LaFargeville 1.5

Watertown 5.5, Sandy Creek 1.5

Alexandria 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Carthage 7, Lyme 0

Carthage 7, Indian River 0

Lyme 6, Indian River 1

