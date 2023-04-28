How to remove broken pine branches correctly

Broken pine tree limbs
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Heavy, wet snow from this past winter’s blizzards hit pine trees especially hard.

Large branches just snapped under the weight of the snow. Some broken branches can still be seen drooping from the pine trees, resting on the ground below.

Sue Gwise, the horticulture educator at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County, says those broken branches should be removed as soon as possible, but it’s important to remove them correctly.

“When you prune, you do not want to leave a long stub, and we don’t want you to prune so close that you’re pruning into the trunk material either,” said

Anyone with questions can call Cornell Cooperative Extension.

