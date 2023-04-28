James D. (Jimmy) Ginger, 75, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, April 27,2023 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a patient since January. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - James D. (Jimmy) Ginger, 75, of Carthage, passed away on Thursday morning, April 27,2023 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where he has been a patient since January.

Jimmy was born June 29,1947 in Carthage, the son of the late Peter and Irene (Toth) (Gyingyelegan) Ginger Sr. He was a 1965 graduate of Carthage Central High School and later attended Mohawk Valley Community College. He married the former Georgette Loomis in Carthage, and they lived on Martin Street Road for many years. Jimmy retired from Niagara Mohawk Power Corp after 31 years from the Lowville office where he was a Foreman in 2003.

Jimmy was a member of the BPOE Lodge # 1762 of Carthage where he was Exalted Ruler from 1974-1975. He was the Chairman of the Major Projects Committee for several years. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing in the leagues and tournaments at Carlowden Country Club where he was a member and he loved traveling to the casinos and gambling and was a fan of NASCAR.

He is survived by his wife: Georgette Ginger of Carthage, one son: James (Little Jimmy) Ginger Jr., two sisters-in-law, Nancy Nier and Janet Rushlow, both of Carthage, a brother-in-law, Thomas Brotherton of Carthage and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, a brother, Peter Ginger Jr., and a sister, Margaret A. Brotherton.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, May 4 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage with Wayne Arnold officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday, May 4 prior to the service from 2-4 pm.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.