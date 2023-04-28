Jefferson County seeks corrections officers

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is looking for corrections officers.

Corrections officers Donnie Weston and Brian Meehan talked about an upcoming Civil Service exam.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

The application deadline is May 5, and the exam will be in person on June 24.

If test-takers score well, they’ll be scheduled for an interview with the sheriff’s office.

You need to be 21 or older and have a high school diploma.

You can sign up at jefferson-portal.mycivilservice.com.

