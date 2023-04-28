John T. Rhyne, Sr., 73, of Massena

John T. Rhyne, Sr., 73, of North Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, April 27, 2023 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John T. Rhyne, Sr., 73, of North Main Street, unexpectedly passed away Thursday evening, April 27, 2023 at his home.

John was born on June 15, 1949 in Gastonia, North Carolina, the son of the late Andrew Thomas and Grace (Nivena) Rhyne and attended schools in North Carolina. He first married Sarah Bruton, they were blessed with 2 sons before their marriage ended. On March 21, 2015, he married Carol Jones in Myrtle Beach.

John was a professional drummer for various bands for most of his life. He later worked at Target and owned a lawn care business. John was an avid World War II memorabilia collector and loved listening to 50′s music.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; his sons, John T. Jr. “Tommy (Melissa) Rhyne of Fort Mill, South Carolina and Andrew (Megan) Rhyne of Indianland, South Carolina; his wife’s children, Tammy (Terry) Newtown of Massena and Scott Kellison (Jennifer Demo) of Victor, New York; his grandchildren, Kalab, Summer, and Emmalyn Rhyne; his step-grandchildren, Kyle (Amanda) and Nicholas Newtown and Emily and Tyler Kellison; 8 step great-grandchildren; his sister, Gail Hewett of Greensboro, North Carolina; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, and his beloved fur baby, Toby.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at his request there will be no services.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

