Lady Spartans exceptional on lacrosse field

South Jefferson girls' lacrosse
By Mel Busler
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The South Jefferson girls’ lacrosse team beat Carthage 23-3 Thursday.

The Lady Spartans are putting together another typically successful season.

The Lady Spartans are currently 6-0 in the Frontier League and 6-2 overall.

With some losses to graduation, South Jefferson was expected to take a dip this season. On the contrary, the Lady Spartans have been exceptional so far.

The way the team has played so far this season, optimism is growing for a nice run come postseason time.

It’s another season and another talented South Jefferson girls’ lacrosse team.

