Laurie Conklin Smith, 68, of Canton

Laurie Conklin Smith, 68, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Laurie Conklin Smith, 68, of Old DeKalb Road, Canton, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She passed away at home under the loving care of her family.

A celebration of life will be held for family and close friends at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, in honor of her mother, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted in handling arrangements.

Laurie was born September 11, 1954 in Philadelphia, PA, and was a daughter of the late Basyl H. Tucker and Fern (Conklin) Tucker Thompson, and the step-daughter of Paul E. Thompson. She graduated high school from Lindenhurst, Long Island in 1972.

On June 28, 1997 she married Ronald W. Smith at the family camp, “Dadskin”, on the river bank in Parishville. The couple was married for 25 years.

Surviving are her husband Ron of Canton; three sons, Gregory (Beth) Smith of Amsterdam, NY, Jeffrey (Laurel) Smith of St. Louis, MO and Sean Guyre of St. Louis, MO; one daughter, Rachel (Kim) Guyre-Riley of Richville, NY; nine grandchildren- Anna, Lauren, Evan, Micah, Grace, Jack, Afton, Max and Caleb; two sisters, Sharon (Mike) Caldararo of Watertown, NY, and Natalie Tucker Miller (Walter Hausermann) of Richmond, VT; a step-sister, Marsha (Michael) Kane of Oneonta, NY; brother-in-law, Paul Miller of Georgia, VT; and a number of nieces and nephews. She will also be fondly remembered by her dear friends, Amy and her late husband Ron Plumadore.

Laurie especially loved caring for her family, her friends, her DPAO and UCP clientele, and her home. She also enjoyed camping, gardening, and loved to travel, especially on road trips.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.