Lorri Ann LaRock, 57, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lorri Ann LaRock, 57, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, April 27, 2023, at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY.

A full obituary will run on Monday.

The family is being cared for by the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. To leave a message of sympathy for Lorri’s family please visit www.laruepitcher.com and sign the guest book.

