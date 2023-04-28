Lucky scratch-off: Man turns stop at gas station into $2.5 million lottery jackpot

A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.
A man in Ohio turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $2.5 million jackpot.(kledge via Canva | file image)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio man received the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday thanks to a winning multimillion-dollar lottery ticket.

WOIO reports Steven Taylor hit a $2.5 million jackpot after purchasing a $10 Make My Year scratch-off ticket from a gas station in the Alliance area.

According to the Ohio Lottery, Taylor will be paid $250,000 a year for 10 years before taxes. He will take home about $180,000 after state and federal taxes.

Lottery officials said the lucky winner had a 1 in 2.5 million chance to win the top prize, with three more of the jackpots currently up for grabs.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory
Stars of the original “Good Burger” movie Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell will be reprising...
‘Good Burger 2′ looking to cast extras; filming in May
Golf ball sign
Lundy on returning giant golf ball sign: all you had to do was ask nicely