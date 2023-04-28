Lundy on returning giant golf ball sign: all you had to do was ask nicely

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Developer Mike Lundy says all you had to was ask nicely, but the city didn’t.

We got a look this week at the legal notice the city sent Lundy, demanding he return the oversized golf ball sign to Thompson Park after taking it.

Lundy says the ball wasn’t part of the $3.4 million deal when the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club from him. But the city fired off a demand which read, in part, that the golf ball was “violently sawed off from its cemented permanent foundation.”

This week, we learned the ball will return. Lundy said council member Lisa Ruggiero called him up and simply asked for it back.

He says it’s the first time someone asked for it back instead of demanding it back.

Lundy says the ball will be returned, freshly painted with the city’s new golf course logo.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.