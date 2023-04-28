Lundy on returning giant golf ball sign: all you had to do was ask nicely

Golf ball sign
Golf ball sign(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Developer Mike Lundy says all you had to was ask nicely, but the city didn’t.

We got a look this week at the legal notice the city sent Lundy, demanding he return the oversized golf ball sign to Thompson Park after taking it.

Lundy says the ball wasn’t part of the $3.4 million deal when the city purchased the former Watertown Golf Club from him. But the city fired off a demand which read, in part, that the golf ball was “violently sawed off from its cemented permanent foundation.”

This week, we learned the ball will return. Lundy said council member Lisa Ruggiero called him up and simply asked for it back.

He says it’s the first time someone asked for it back instead of demanding it back.

Lundy says the ball will be returned, freshly painted with the city’s new golf course logo.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody

Latest News

Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.
Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory
City of Ogdensburg
Lawmaker amends bill to allow Ogdensburg to tax vacant state-owned land
Alcoa union workers authorize strike if talks fail
Port Leyden DPW
Alleged false sewage readings could have cost taxpayers, Port Leyden’s mayor says