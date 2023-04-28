Michael L. Katon, 81, of Watertown

Michael L. Katon, 81, of River Bend Drive East, passed away April 27, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael L. Katon, 81, of River Bend Drive East, passed away April 27, 2023 at Samaritan Keep Home.

Michael was born October 8, 1941, in Perrysburg, Ohio, son of Jack K. and Marjorie (Cross) Katon. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1959. He received his Masters from Bowling Green University in 1967 and in 1990 received his Master in Educational Administration from St. Lawrence University. Michael came to Watertown in 1967. He serviced in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.

On February 17, 1979, he married Mary Jo Martin at their home on River Bend Drive East. The marriage was blessed at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in October of 1979.

In 2004, he retired from the Physical Education Department of the Watertown City School District. Michael was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. He was a former Elk, an honorary member of the Rainbow Rod and Gun Club and a member of the NYS United Teachers.

Surviving besides his wife Mary Jo are a brother, Richard W. Katon, Hillsdale, MI, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews. A brother Jack Katon and a sister Sharon Conrad, died before him.

Calling hours will be Monday from 4-7pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A prayer service will be Tuesday at 9:15 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Reverend Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery with military honors

Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynn Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

