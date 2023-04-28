Michael P. Zimmer, 66, of Plessis

Michael P. Zimmer, 66, passed away Friday, April 21st at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

PLESSIS, New York (WWNY) - Michael P. Zimmer, 66, passed away Friday, April 21st at Sunset Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Boonville, NY.

He was born March 21, 1957 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of Paul and Marian Flath Zimmer. He started his education in Plessis in a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from Alexandria Central High School. He earned a certification for small engine repair from Jefferson County BOCES.

As a young man, Mike worked as a marine mechanic for Hutchinson’s Boat Works, in Alexandria Bay. He then worked for over 30 years for the Town of Alexandria Highway Department. His time at the “Town Barn” can be most remembered with his skill and craftiness with metalworking and fabricating.

He enjoyed working on his tractor around the family property outside Plessis. Many summers were spent lending his services with his tractor from mowing ballfields in Redwood and Theresa, to brush hogging many properties around the area. A couple summers were also spent augmenting Wills Wrecker on emergency recovery calls. Some of those emergency calls made for interesting stories, which he enjoyed sharing. He also enjoyed time at the family camp in Woodgate with his boys, and attending their various sporting events.

Michael wanted to note his profound gratitude to his caregivers Evelyn Middlemiss and Tracie Bond for their years of help, caring and understanding, keeping him at home and comfortable.

A marriage to JaNae Robinson ended in divorce.

Mike is survived by two sons, Patrick (Melissa), Cheyenne, WY and Peter (Katelyn Barhite), Plessis, two granddaughters, Collins and Lia Zimmer, and an uncle Leonard Flath, Albany. He was predeceased by a brother, Carl Zimmer.

A celebration of life will be held at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service & Cremations, Alexandria Bay.

