No serious injuries in Watertown crash

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The intersection of State Street and South Rutland Street in Watertown was partially closed to traffic after a car crash Friday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. when a black SUV collided with a blue car, which then rammed into a utility pole.

There were no occupants besides the driver in the SUV, but the car had two babies in the back. One child had his ear cut by broken glass but was otherwise uninjured.

National Grid was on-scene to inspect the pole.

The cause is under investigation.

