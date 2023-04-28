Ogdensburg plants tree in police officer’s memory

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg celebrated Arbor Day on Friday by planting a tree to remember a police officer.

Sergeant Scott Reed was off duty when he died in 2020.

An ironwood tree was planted in front of the Ogdensburg Police Department. Ironwoods are known for their strong timber due to their slow growth.

Children from Kennedy Elementary School were on hand to help out.

“To us, it’s very important because we don’t have anything on our grounds to memorialize Scott. To our officers, it’s very important. Now we have a memorial in a physical form,” said Ogdensburg Police Chief Mark Kearns.

This is the 30th year that Ogdensburg has been named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation.

