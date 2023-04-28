Potsdam police officer accused of choking man in custody at police station

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam village police officer is accused of choking a man in custody at the police station.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office charged 45-year-old Matthew Seymour of Potsdam with a misdemeanor count of criminal obstruction of breathing.

The charge stems from an incident that took place at the Potsdam Police Department on April 1.

The sheriff’s office received a referral from the Potsdam Village Police Department through the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office in regard to an incident involving an on-duty patrolman.

The sheriff’s office investigated and “developed probable cause to believe that Matt A. Seymour applied pressure to the throat of a male individual which impeded his breathing.”

The individual was in custody at the Potsdam Police Department at the time.

Seymour was issued a ticket to appear in Potsdam Town Court at a later date.

An order of protection was issued for the alleged victim.

7 News reached out to the Potsdam Police Department, the village attorney, and the village administrator to find out what Seymour’s employment status is. We’ll update this story if we get that information.

