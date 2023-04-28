ReEnergy laying off workers as biomass plant closes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday marks the last day on the job for many workers at ReEnergy, Fort Drum’s biomass plant.

The company confirms the majority of its 28 workers will get laid off Friday.

Biomass is no longer recognized by New York state as renewable energy, meaning state tax credits will no longer be granted to the plant.

As a result, ReEnergy says it’ll shut down.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.