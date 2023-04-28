ReEnergy laying off workers as biomass plant closes

File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum
File photo of the biomass facility at Fort Drum(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Friday marks the last day on the job for many workers at ReEnergy, Fort Drum’s biomass plant.

The company confirms the majority of its 28 workers will get laid off Friday.

Biomass is no longer recognized by New York state as renewable energy, meaning state tax credits will no longer be granted to the plant.

As a result, ReEnergy says it’ll shut down.

