Samaritan pulls building project from agenda
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Samaritan Medical Center project on the agenda for next week’s meeting of the Watertown Planning Commission has been pulled.
Hospital officials said the plan to build a 4-story medical office building wasn’t ready to be on the agenda.
Officials said SMC’s intent was to have a conversation about future plans, not seek approval for a new building.
