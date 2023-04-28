Samaritan pulls building project from agenda

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Samaritan Medical Center project on the agenda for next week’s meeting of the Watertown Planning Commission has been pulled.

Hospital officials said the plan to build a 4-story medical office building wasn’t ready to be on the agenda.

Officials said SMC’s intent was to have a conversation about future plans, not seek approval for a new building.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.