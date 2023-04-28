SNIRT Run organizers look to make changes

Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.(wwny)
By Zach Grady
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - SNIRT Run coordinators are calling the 18th annual event a success, but are admitting changes need to be made.

Around a dozen reported crashes involving ATVs or UTVs were reported over the weekend. One was fatal. Not all crashes happened during the designated hours of the event.

SNIRT officials say the organization running it, Sno-Pals, is aware of safety concerns and it’s working toward changes in 2024. Sno-Pals will also address additional concerns by Lewis County residents

“We’re looking at some of the areas where there was congestion, where the ambulances couldn’t get through, we’re looking to address them. We just got to get better traffic flow through certain areas, around Flat Rock and Timberview,” said Scott Margeson, SNIRT Run chair.

On the flip side, organizers heard businesses on the Tug Hill plateau were busy because of the event.

