TV Dinner: Breakfast Strata

TV Dinner: Breakfast Strata
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning is rolling out recipes fit for a Mother’s Day celebration.

This week, he’s preparing Breakfast Strata, which is more or less an Italian version of a quiche.

For variations, you could change out the bread, swap out the andouille for ham or another type of cooked sausage, use one color of bell pepper, and use cheddar instead of mozzarella.

And for an extra treat, you can serve it with a mimosa made from equal parts of orange juice and Champaign.

Breakfast Strata

- 1 pound French bread, cubed (about 6 cups)

- 1 pound andouille sausage, diced

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 1/2 cup of  diced green, red, and yellow bell peppers

- 2 ribs celery, diced

- 1 cup shredded mozzarella

- 6 large eggs, beaten

- 1 teaspoon ground mustard

- 2 cups half and half

Spread cubed bread evenly over the bottom of a greased 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Spread sausage, diced vegetables, and cheese evenly over the bread. Mix eggs, ground mustard, and half and half and pour over the rest of the ingredients.

Let soak for 30 minutes, then bake uncovered for 30 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
An Edwards-Knox student works as a cafeteria monitor
School district pays students to fill vacant jobs
Liquor store
Local businesses concerned about bill allowing direct-to-consumer liquor shipping

Latest News

Arts All-Star: Emma Hermanowski
Arts All-Star: Emma Hermanowski
Millions of trees are planted each year in honor of Arbor Day, thanks to Adams native J....
History lesson: Arbor Day founder has north country roots
Arts All-Star: Emma Hermanowski
TV Dinner: Breakfast Strata
TV Dinner: Breakfast Strata