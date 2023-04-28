TV Dinner: Breakfast Strata

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chef Chris Manning is rolling out recipes fit for a Mother’s Day celebration.

This week, he’s preparing Breakfast Strata, which is more or less an Italian version of a quiche.

For variations, you could change out the bread, swap out the andouille for ham or another type of cooked sausage, use one color of bell pepper, and use cheddar instead of mozzarella.

And for an extra treat, you can serve it with a mimosa made from equal parts of orange juice and Champaign.

Breakfast Strata

- 1 pound French bread, cubed (about 6 cups)

- 1 pound andouille sausage, diced

- 1 medium onion, diced

- 1/2 cup of diced green, red, and yellow bell peppers

- 2 ribs celery, diced

- 1 cup shredded mozzarella

- 6 large eggs, beaten

- 1 teaspoon ground mustard

- 2 cups half and half

Spread cubed bread evenly over the bottom of a greased 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Spread sausage, diced vegetables, and cheese evenly over the bread. Mix eggs, ground mustard, and half and half and pour over the rest of the ingredients.

Let soak for 30 minutes, then bake uncovered for 30 minutes in a 350-degree oven.

