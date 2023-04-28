Watertown celebrates Arbor Day with special tree planting

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown held its 26th Annual Arbor Day Celebration on Friday with a tree planting in honor of a man who planted many.

Dozens gathered at First Presbyterian Church on Washington Street telling stories of former Mayor T. Urling (Tom) Walker, his contributions to the city, and his love of trees.

Walker passed away in January at the age of 97.

A tree was planted in his honor, but he has a connection to many others.

“There’s probably not a street, park, or green space in the city that’s somehow not connected to Tom’s passion for trees, and the inspiration he’s given all of us to go out and plant trees,” said Watertown Planning & Community Development Director Mike Lumbis.

Another 40 trees will be planted Saturday in the city with the Noon Rotary Club and Tree Watertown.

