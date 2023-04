SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Waylon Burns 2 days old passed away on Thursday April 27, 2023 at Crouse Hospital surrounded by his loving Parents Justin and Brooke.

A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Phillips Memorial Home 64 Andrews Street Massena, NY

