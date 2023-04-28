Your help needed to turn farmland into forest

Kim Buker planting a tree
Kim Buker planting a tree(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a state grant, a local environmentalist is turning her Lewis County farmland into a forest, but she needs some help.

Over the past year, Kim Buker and her family have been laying the groundwork to turn their town of Denmark farmland into a forest floor.

It’s phase 2 of a project to plant trees across 15 acres of land.

“Basically we’re planting about 1,500 every year which is about 5 acres per year for 3 years,” said Buker.

The project is possible thanks to the state’s Regenerate NY grant. It’ll reimburse Buker with 80% of the money spent on trees in an effort to offset carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.

“We really need to do this and I think at the government level they’re realizing this so I’m very grateful I was able to take this opportunity and use the grant,” said Buker.

A lifelong environmentalist, Buker’s effort is all about giving back to the planet

“For the earth to keep giving us fresh air, clean water, and healthy soil to grow our food, we really have to think about the decisions we make and do the most we can,” she said.

The work being done Friday will streamline the process for volunteers on Saturday. They’re invited to bring gloves, shovels, buckets, and hammers to help plant trees.

“You can come for an hour. You can come for 7 hours. We have shelter, we have snacks provided so it’s family-friendly,” said Buker.

Rain or shine, Buker and her volunteers will be planting trees starting Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 10663 Old State Road.

Call or text 315-222-3946 for more information.

