D. Irish Cornaire, 65, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - D. Irish Cornaire, 65, passed away at her home in Watertown Thursday morning, April 27, 2023 with her family and Hospice at her side.

Irish was born in Albany November 2, 1957, daughter of Marlon and Rose Simpson. She married James E. Cornaire on January 7, 2005. She was an avid advocate for all animals, especially cats. She enjoyed fostering, rescuing, and whispering to them. Irish also enjoyed reading and was a great cook.

Along with her husband, Jim, she is survived by her two daughters and three sons, Satoko Hamasaki and husband Travis Lapomardo, Tollhouse, CA, Damon Brewer and wife Beatrice, Warr Acres, OK, Cory Atkinson, Metlakatla, AK, Kerry Atkinson, OK, and Niall Atkinson, Bethany, OK; two step children, Rochelle Patchen, Watertown and Mikayla Kloster and her wife Jenna, Carthage; and five grandchildren and two step grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown on Tuesday, May 2, from 10AM to noon. The funeral service will be at noon following the hours. Online condolences to Irish’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to SPCA of Jefferson County, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601.

