Friday Sports: Diamond action dominates in the Frontier League & NAC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Diamond action was the main attraction Friday.

In Frontier League Baseball from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown hosted Indian River.

The game was scoreless at the bottom of the 3rd when Jadier Sanchez grounds to 2nd and the throw to 1st is wild. Both Kyle Moore and John Flowers score: 2-0.

Watertown beats Indian River 9-8.

Another Frontier League Baseball contest was held in Sackets Harbor as the Patriots met Alexandria.

A the top of the 4th, the game was tied at 4. A wild pitch allows Payton Watson to score: 5-4 Alexandria.

Still in the 4th, Braden Trayer walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Kalman Trickey: 6-4 Purple Ghosts.

Then it was Evan Sanford with the base hit to left field. Both Mason Savage and Charlie Gorman score: 8-4 Alexandria.

Alexandria goes on to beat Sackets Harbor 18-6.

In NAC Baseball, Madrid-Waddington was at Parishville-Hopkinton.

Julian Wenzel slices the ball the opposite way past the outfield and Ryan Grifith scores. 3-0 Panthers, after one.

In the second, it was Luke Phippen with a soft pop-up that falls in.

Avery Zenger delivers the ball to left-center and Phippen scores. Zenger races to third with a triple.

Jon Snell drills the ball to left to drive in two more: 6-0 Panthers.

On the mound, Zenger went the distance, scattering 10 hits, striking out eight in a 11-1 win over the Yellow Jackets.

In NAC Softball, Parishville-Hopkinton hosted Madrid-Waddington.

Lacey Sullivan rips the ball to center, knocking in two runs: 5-0 Madrid-Waddington.

Grace Mayette lofts the ball to left for an RBI single.

Kendall Thompson lifts the ball just over short, notching another run. 7-0 Jackets.

Zoey French lays down the bunt, producing another run.

Natalie Snell gets the Panthers on the board on a passed ball.

Thompson drills the ball down the line, scoring two.

French gets another hit and RBI.

Madrid-Waddington beats Parishville-Hopkinton 15-5.

In Frontier League Softball from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, Watertown took on General Brown.

At the top of the 3rd, Peyton Enghusen walks with the bases loaded, forcing home Ashlee Ward. General Brown takes a 2-1 lead.

Then it was Haley Parker with the base hit to left and Julia Valvo scores: 3-1 Lady Lions.

General Brown beats Watertown 10-4.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.