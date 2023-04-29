Hundreds walked and thousands raised in autism awareness walk

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A walk was held in Potsdam Sunday to promote autism acceptance.

Held at Maxcy Hall on SUNY Potsdam’s campus, The Arc Jefferson - St Lawrence’s Autism Acceptance Walk brought in hundreds to help raise funds to support local programs for people on the autism spectrum.

7 News was a sponsor of the event, and our very own anchor Jeff Cole hosted the festivities.

The walk helped raise more than $26 thousand.

