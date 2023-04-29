Jeanette E. Rose, 85, of Canton, NY passed away April 28, 2023 after a brief illness, surrounded by family in the comfort of her son’s home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Jeanette E. Rose, 85, of Canton, NY passed away April 28, 2023 after a brief illness, surrounded by family in the comfort of her son’s home. Arrangements are under the care of The Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton, NY.

Jeanette was born in West Pierrepont, NY on February 24, 1938, the daughter of the late Elnora (Caswell) and Harold Rood. She attended Canton Central School, where she later worked for many years in the school cafeteria. She married the love of her life, the late Calvin “Bower” Rose, Jr in Orchard Park, NY on August 24, 1957, and together they raised three sons: Calvin, James, and Bryan. This is when she took on her favorite job of all time: being a stay-at-home mom.

Jeanette was known for the sparkle in her eye and her spunky, loving personality. Her laugh was contagious, and her sense of humor was vibrant, even through her final days. She was a long-time member of the Red Hat Society, and dedicated time to the Old DeKalb United Methodist Church as well as United Helpers Nursing Home in Canton. Jeanette took pride in her family and found great joy in being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She possessed a unique ability to make everyone around her feel special and loved. She was devoted to ensuring her loved ones received a special handwritten card on their birthdays and special occasions; these loving notes will be deeply missed.

Jeanette is survived by her long-time companion Frank Carter of Canton; her sons Calvin (Colleen) Rose of Canton, NY, James (Pam) Rose of Canton, NY, and Bryan (Sheri) Rose of Adams Center, NY; her grandchildren Amber (Andy) Sheppard, Ashley (Kyle) Lapointe, Chantel (Chris) Beebie, Joshua (Kathryn) Rose, and Jorie (Dean) Murdock, as well as bonus grandchildren Craig (Delaney) Coffey and Brad Matthews; 10 great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “GG;” her sister Joyce Ordway of Canton, NY; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Calvin “Bower” Rose Jr in 1997; her parents Harold and Elnora Rood; her sister Judy Whitman; and her cat Hoss who always held a special place in her heart.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, followed by funeral services on Wednesday, May 3rd at 2pm at The Lawrence Funeral Home in Canton, NY. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street. There will be a reception immediately following at Pierrepont Fire Hall to celebrate Jeanette’s life. A private graveside burial will be determined at a later date by the family.

Donations can be made in Jeanette’s memory to the Pierrepont Ladies Auxiliary, the Old DeKalb United Methodist Church, or to a meaningful group of your choice.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

