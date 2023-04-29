Lewis County Sheriff’s Office concludes search for missing Constableville woman

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Constableville resident.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has concluded a search to locate a missing Constableville resident.

53-year-old Kimberly Anderson was reported missing Friday after she did not return home when she said she would.

She was last known to be in Lyons Falls and traveled to Lowville in her grayish/tan 2008 GMC Envoy.

Just after 4 PM Saturday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying a search has been concluded and their bolo - Be On Look Out - has been canceled.

