Apr. 29, 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lisa Marie (O’Riley) Gallo, 63, of Watertown, NY, passed away April 27, 2023 at the Albany Medical Center.

Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to Noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1st at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The funeral service will immediately follow the afternoon calling hours on Monday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

She was born on August 17, 1959 in Lowville, NY, daughter of Harlow and Margaret (Hess) O’Riley Sr.  She graduated from Watertown High School.

Following school she originally worked at the Highway Market on West Main St. in Watertown.  Lisa then began her career at the Samaritan Medical Center where she has held various positions over the last forty years and was currently working there as a Visual Observer.

She married Frank J. Gallo on June 29, 1991 in Watertown.  Frank has worked in the construction business in the Watertown area for several years.

Lisa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, she loved her “sisters weekends” and going on her regular trips to Wal-Mart with Brandi.  She was obsessed with collecting rooster figurines and loved butterflies, dolphins, and wind chimes.  She enjoyed watching her soap operas, was very proud of her Irish heritage and adored her little pupper dog Harley.

Among her survivors are her beloved husband of 32 years, Frank J. Gallo, a daughter, Brandi Gallo and her son, Glenn Gallo, all of Watertown, NY; five step children, Sheri (Alex) Peer, Theresa, NY, Michelle Grove, NC, Robert Gallo, AZ, Bridgette McGarvin, Champion, NY, Katherine (Jeff) Dudley, Watertown, NY; two grandchildren, Chad and Destiny; 14 step grandchildren(AJ, Allison, Howard, Craig, Noah, Kaitlyn, Heather, Joseph, Markus, Nicholas ‚Michael, Dustin, Kailey, Makayla) and 7 step great grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, William (Barb) O’Riley, TN, Thomas O’Riley, Watertown, NY; six sisters and four brothers-in-law, Glenda (Larry) Eddy, Champion, NY, Eleanor (Bruce) Shambo, Brownville, NY and FL, Mary (Michael) Dupee, Watertown, NY, Michelle Burke, Corning, NY, Tammy O’Riley Gebo, Syracuse, NY and Amy (Michael) Manners, Rodman, NY; many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by three brothers, Carlton O’Riley, Charles “Chuck” O’Riley, and Harlow “Hap” O’Riley Jr.

Donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com

