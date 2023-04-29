Paul F. Fitzgerald, Jr., 72, of Watertown

Paul F. Fitzgerald, Jr., 72, Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County with his wife, son and Brianna by his side. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul F. Fitzgerald, Jr., 72, Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County with his wife, son and Brianna by his side on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Paul was born in Watertown on July 26, 1950, son of Paul F. and Doris M. Campbell Fitzgerald. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Central School, attended Jefferson Community College, and received his associates degree from Corning Community College. On September 15, 1990 he married Betty A. Narrow at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Douglas Comstock officiating.

Paul retired as a Battalion Chief from the City of Watertown Fire Department in 2012 after 39 years of service.. He was a past Chief of the Northpole Fire Co., Inc., where he remained an active firefighter for over 50 years. He was a NYS Fire Instructor for over 20 years where his passion for teaching fellow firefighters began. After the Midtown Towers fire in 1989, Paul received the medal of valor for his and his fellow firefighters’ swift response in saving many lives that day.

Paul was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and was a member of Elks Lodge 496. For many years he chaired the World Brotherhood Camporee and was President of the Gull Lake Hunting Club, where he and his son spent many weekends. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, lawn care, and camping.

Paul is survived by his wife, Betty; son Matthew P. Fitzgerald and longtime companion Brianna Smith, Adams Center; brother Peter J. Fitzgerald and wife Sandra L., Evans Mills; two sisters, Ann F. Narrow and husband James E., Calcium and Ellen F. Larkins and husband Mark S., Ormond Beach, FL; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brother John D. Fitzgerald, July 5, 1976.

The funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 3, 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with Fr. Douglas Comstock presiding. Burial will follow in Sanford Corners Cemetery, Calcium. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Paul’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in his name may be made to the Watertown Fire Fighters Benevolent Assoc., P. O. Box 6277, Northpole Fire Co., Inc., 22334 US Rt. 11, or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., all in Watertown, NY 13601.

