WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will keep the region cloudy and cool with rain this weekend. Expect rain after midnight with lows in the 40′s.

Rain is likely tomorrow. Highs will be in the 50′s.

The rain continues on Sunday. Rain may be heavy at times late. Highs will be in the 50′s.

The rainy and cool conditions will continue into the first half of next week as well.

