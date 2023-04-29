Richard L. Zehr, of Watertown

Richard L. Zehr, 26894 State Route 126, Watertown was welcomed into Heaven on April 28, 2023, following a valiant fight with cancer. All his needs and wishes were met with the loving care and support of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Zehr, 26894 State Route 126, Watertown was welcomed into Heaven on April 28, 2023, following a valiant fight with cancer. All his needs and wishes were met with the loving care and support of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.

Richard Lee Zehr was born on April 12, 1944, in Lowville to Ira C. and Laura M. (Albertson) Zehr. As part of a dairy farm family on Main Street in Croghan, Richard worked alongside his father, mother, and 7 siblings. While he did his fair share of milking the cows and mucking the stalls, Richard found he was most helpful with the daily house and yard chores and caring for his younger siblings. Richard had wonderful memories of getting caught smoking corn cob pipes with his “older siblings”, feeding mud pies to his twin brother, playing Euchre, and family get-togethers.

Richard attended country school in Croghan and graduated in 1962 from Beaver River Central School. Go Beavers! Richard had a knack for finance and graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce in June of 1963. Immediately following graduation, Richard began a career at Mercy Hospital in the Business Office.

In January 1965, Richard enlisted in the Army serving in Karlsruhe, Germany with the 44th Financial Corp until January 1968. He often joked that no one messed with the guys in charge of the money. Germany always held a special place in his heart. He was honorably discharged on January 3, 1971.

Richard returned to Mercy Hospital to begin work in the new Computer/Data Entry department until 2003. Richard then worked at North Country Orthopedic Group in the Accounting Department, retiring in 2016.

While at Mercy he met his future wife, Elsie Kirkland, daughter of John Sr. and Laura (Ackerman) Kirkland of Clayton. Richard and Elsie were married on May 10, 1969, at Stone Street Presbyterian Church in Watertown. For nearly 54 years, they were quite the pair. Together they traveled throughout the United States and Canada, attended sporting events, made sugar cookies, and provided love and kindness to their families and friends.

Richard was a 55 year member of Stone (Street) Presbyterian Church, Watertown, faithfully serving as an Elder, Financial Secretary, youth group advisor, and member of the choir. He enjoyed delivering flowers and visiting with anyone in the hospital, nursing home, or home bound. He had a special way of making others feel at ease and bringing smiles to their faces.

Richard was a life member of the Croghan American Legion and proud of his Army service. He found great enjoyment from knitting countless numbers of scarves, hats, and blankets and donating them to schools, churches, and Hospice. You may have seen him as a coach of Mercy Hope Little League teams, at the USA vs. Russia 1980 Gold Medal game, picking berries, tending his lawn and gardens, or cheering on the Yankees. Most importantly, spending time with and attending any activity involving his grandchildren.

He will be forever cherished by his wife, Elsie, daughter, Rebecca A. Eastman (William) and the apples of his eye, grandchildren Everett Richard Eastman and Laura Mary Eastman. His family also includes three brothers, Ralph (Gloria), Watertown, his twin, Robert (late Nancy), James (Joyce) both of Croghan and four sisters, Betty (late Harry) Ellis, Croghan, twins Janet Zehr (Jeff Peck) Carthage and Janice (Jerry) Williams, Croghan, and Ellen Zehr (Florida); an aunt, Louise (late Stuart) Albertson; brothers-in-law, Frank Kirkland (Betty Willoughby) Clayton and Carl Kirkland (Jackie Weaver) Watertown; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Additional family waiting to welcome him were brothers-in-law, James Kirkland (Mary) and John Jr. (Patricia).

Funeral arrangements are with Reed & Benoit in Watertown. Calling hours will be on Tuesday, May 2, from 2-6pm. The funeral will be held at Stone Presbyterian Church, Watertown on Wednesday, May 3, at 11:00am.

Contributions in Richard’s memory would be graciously accepted to the American Legion Post 1663 P.O. Box 217, Croghan, Stone Presbyterian Church Flower Fund 140 Chestnut Street, Watertown or to the Union Academy of Belleville to establish a fund in Richard’s name to support the Music Department ℅ Marisa Riordan P.O. Box 129, Belleville.

Our family would like to express sincere appreciation to the entire staff of Samaritan 4th Floor Pavilion and Hospice of Jefferson County for the care and comfort they gave to Richard.

