Route 12E temporarily closed as crews worked to put out blaze in Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several fire departments battled a fire at a home in Chaumont Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 PM at 11650 State Route 12E.

Chaumont’s fire chief says the fire started in a garage that had been converted into living space.

He says people inside the home at the time got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Route 12E was temporarily closed from Circle Road to Old Town Spring Road.

