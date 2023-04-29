Route 12E temporarily closed as crews worked to put out blaze in Chaumont

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several fire departments battled a fire at a home in Chaumont Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 4:30 PM at 11650 State Route 12E.

Chaumont’s fire chief says the fire started in a garage that had been converted into living space.

He says people inside the home at the time got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Route 12E was temporarily closed from Circle Road to Old Town Spring Road.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers with same jobs arrested on same charges
Starmecca Belton
Woman accused of passing $2K in counterfeit bills at area Walmarts
Great Bend fire
9 displaced by Great Bend fire
Matthew Seymour
Potsdam police officer fired after allegedly choking man in custody
Drug overdoses
Health department issues overdose alert

Latest News

Diamond action was the main attraction Friday.
Friday Sports: Diamond action dominates in the Frontier League & NAC
Route 12E temporarily closed as crews worked to put out blaze in Chaumont
Soldiers from Fort Drum partnered with the American Legion Friday to line Lowville with...
Fort Drum soldiers, American Legion line Lowville streets with American flags
Thousands rolled out and revved up their off-road vehicles for the 18th SNIRT Ride.
SNIRT Run organizers look to make changes