Wet on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the upper 40s with scattered rain showers.

Sunday will start out with a few showers, but by the afternoon widespread heavy rain will be taking over. Rain looks likely most of the day Sunday if not all day. The heaviest of the rain will be in the late afternoon to early evening hours. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 60s with winds still breezy at times.

Monday we will keep a 90% of showers, but we might see some hit or miss sunshine between the showers. Highs for Monday will be in the mid 50s.

Tuesday looks to be another soggy day with a 90% of rain with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be the last soggy day as our area of low pressure finally starts to wrap up and move out. Highs for Wednesday will be cool as they stay in the upper 40s.

Thursday we start to warm up some and rain chances start coming down. Highs Thursday will be in the mid 50s with a 50% of showers.

Friday highs will be in the upper 50s to around 60 with a a 40% of showers.

Saturday highs will be in the lower 60s with a 30% of showers.

