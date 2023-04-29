Zoo New York kicks off season with plenty of festivities

By 7 News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Saturday kicked off the season at Zoo New York!

The zoo is officially operating its summertime hours for the busy season.

Visitors to the zoo braved windy weather to see the animals and enjoy kickoff day displays.

One display was 7 News reporter Emily Griffin who was locked in the mountain lion enclosure to raise money for the animals.

Tune in Monday morning to see if she made it out with all ten fingers and toes.

The zoo will now be open daily from 10 AM - 5 PM.

